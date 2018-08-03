Bob Paduchik talks on special election and Trump visit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With the special election only days away, a major guest will be making a stop in Ohio on Saturday.

President Trump is coming to Delaware County Saturday to help excite voters about the special election on August 7th that will fill the 12th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This is a special election and it’s on August 7th, next Tuesday, and most people are focused on back to school or summer vacations and other activities we want to make sure that we fire people up and remind them to vote and turn out so this is really an opportunity to rally the base and get people to show up on election day,” Bob Paduchik, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said.

The President is coming to represent Zanesville native Troy Balderson who is the Republican candidate in the election. Paduchik said he believes Balderson will uphold the current agenda in Washington, DC and represent the values of the 12th congressional district of which Paducik is a resident himself.

“It’s important that we have people in Congress that will fight for jobs, for lower taxes, for less regulation and for the safety and security of our nation,” said Paduchik.

Paduchik said Balderson recently told him how humble he was to represent appalachian Ohio and be a voice for rural America and that they are both excited to have the President visit our state.

