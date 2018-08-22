Bobcat Blitz welcomes new OUZ freshmen

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting college can be scary for some students, but Ohio University Zanesville is doing their best to make sure their incoming freshmen are well prepared for classes to start on Monday.

Bobcat Blitz is a three day event OUZ holds to make sure their incoming freshmen feel welcome and get the most out of their college experience. Director of Enrollment Services, Jason Howard, said they complete a variety of different sessions between learning how to find their textbooks, how to utilize online resources and meeting their incoming classmates.

“Well I think the thing I would say to the parents of our incoming freshmen is I think they’re in good hands,” said Howard. “We’ve got a lot of great staff, a lot of great faculty, we know they’re going to get an outstanding education and we know they’re going to have a great experience here at OU Zanesville. So I would say to parents, feel good about where your children are going.”

Howard said their incoming freshmen enrollment is looking really good and it’s gone up from last year. He said they have a lot of great students starting in the fall – a lot of great academic opportunities with 13 bachelor’s degrees and 4 associate’s degrees offered. One incoming freshman, Sydney Erwin, had some tips for her fellow classmates.

“Just be yourself, be comfortable, stay organized,” said Erwin. “I’m excited to meet new people, pretty much start my life in communication.”

With classes starting on Monday – if anyone is thinking about enrolling, Howard encourages you to visit their website at ohio.edu/zanesville and contact them as soon as you can.