ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Water Department has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break in the Duncan Falls area.

The boil advisory will be in effect starting at the intersection of Water Street and Main Street(SR 60) to Bridge Street and Main (SR 60).

Anyone in this area that is without water will be a under a boil advisory until further notice.

Customers should check water for discoloration before doing laundry