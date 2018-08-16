Braves’ Acuna back in lineup after being plunked with pitch

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie star Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves, hitting leadoff one day after being plunked on the left arm by Miami’s Jose Urena.

Acuna sent a text to Brian Snitker before the Braves manager even got to SunTrust Park, saying he felt good and was ready to go Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The training staff signed off on Acuna returning to lineup after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

Urena was ejected from Wednesday’s game after hitting Acuna on the first pitch in what the Braves said was an intentional act . The Marlins pitcher denied any wrongdoing and said he was merely trying to throw inside.

Acuna left the game in top of the second.

Snitker says he has no doubt that Urena tried to hit Acuna. The 20-year-old went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

