Breastfeeding station for moms at the Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Many families come out to enjoy the fair each year

and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department along with the Women, Infants, and Children department is helping moms with the challenge of breastfeeding on the go. Lisa Davidson from WIC said they have a Rock and Relax Station at the fair where moms can feed their babies, relax for a little, and have a clean space to change dippers.

“What’s really nice is that we’re noticing that families come to expect it,” said Davidson. “They know that we’re there, we’ve been in the same location year after year so they know they always have a place they can go.”

Davidson said its their way of offering support for the families and that it fits in well with August being breastfeeding awareness month.

“The idea behind breastfeeding awareness month is just that,” said Davidson. “Is to kind of bring a little awareness, talk about what kinds of things are important in breastfeeding.”

Davidson said that WIC also holds breastfeeding cafes on the first and third Wednesday of the month where new and experienced moms alike can talk about breastfeeding and parenting in a relaxed setting.