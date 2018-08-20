Broncos place oft-injured Menelik Watson on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Menelik Watson’s time in Denver is over.

The Broncos placed Watson on IR Monday with a chest injury and intend to release him once he’s healthy. That means the Broncos will take a $6.83 million salary cap hit this year.

With the acquisition of ninth-year veteran Jared Veldheer this offseason, Watson was moved to backup guard after playing in just seven games as Denver’s starting right tackle last season.

Watson didn’t play in either of the Broncos’ preseason games this summer after getting hurt in training camp.

Watson’s $5.5 million salary for 2018 was guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year back in March.

