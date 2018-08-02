Cambridge Man Sentenced in Rape of Juveniles

A Cambridge man was sentenced in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to raping two juveniles. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says that 43-year-old John Dugan was sentenced to ten years in prison by Common Pleas Judge Daniel Padden. Dugan was also classified as a Tier III sex offender. The case was investigated by the Cambridge Police Department and found that Dugan assaulted the victims on separate occasions in 2013 and 2017. Authorities also discovered images of child pornography on the defendant’s cell phone.