Cardinals’ Johnson strong in debut, ‘encouraged’ about deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — David Johnson says he’s “very encouraged” about ongoing contract talks between his agent and the Arizona Cardinals.

The standout running back held out during the team’s three-day minicamp but has been a full participant in training camp, and had a pair of impressive runs to start Saturday night’s preseason 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson said he believes the Cardinals and the team’s fan base know how good he is, but he believes others around the NFL may have forgotten. He’s out to remind them and prove he’s worth a big contract.

An All-Pro selection in 2016, when he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns, Johnson fractured his left wrist in the 2017 season opener and hadn’t played since — until those two carries against the Chargers.

