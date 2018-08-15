Cardinals wrap up short training camp, head to New Orleans

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their shortest training camp in recent memory Wednesday with a workout at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Cardinals reported on July 27 for their first camp under new coach Steve Wilks and scattered a handful of outdoor practices in the desert heat with workouts inside the air conditioned stadium.

Arizona plays its second preseason game at New Orleans on Friday night and will resume practices Sunday on the other side of suburban Phoenix at the Cardinals practice facility in Tempe.

The camp lasted less than three weeks.

