CareyTown Preschool teacher appeared in court

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A CareyTown Preschool teacher charged with rape appeared in Zanesville Municipal Court.

28-year-old, Derek Shaffer and his attorney went before Judge William Joseph to request Shaffer’s bond be reduced from $1 million to $50,000. Judge Joseph agreed to reduce Shaffer’s bond to $250,000. He said bonds are not meant for punishment, but rather to protect the public.

If Shaffer does post bond – he will be on house arrest in his mothers home with no contact to anyone outside of his family and will not have internet access.

Shaffer was arrested last Thursday and charged with one count of rape of a child less than 10-years-old. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said a family member reported the incident to police who initiated an investigation that resulted in the arrest. Shaffer has been an employee of CareyTown Preschool and Child Care Center for 10 years.

The case will go to Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.