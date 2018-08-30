CareyTown teacher indicted on 19 counts including rape

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A CareyTown Preschool teacher arrested earlier this month is now facing 19 counts including rape of a child less than 10-years-old.

32-year-old Derek Shaffer was originally charged with one count of rape of a child less than 10 years old but after further investigation, Shaffer has been indicted on 6 counts of kidnapping with a sexual motivation specification, 6 counts of rape of a child under 10, 6 counts of sexual imposition of a child under 10, and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor (which is a felony of the second degree).

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Ron Welch, that involves three separate victims at the CareyTown Preschool. Shaffer’s bond has been reset at $1 million and he is being held in the Muskingum County Jail. He will be arraigned on Wednesday and if he is found guilty he could face life in prison. Welch said it is still an active and ongoing investigation.

On August 9, Shaffer of Whitman Avenue was taken into custody and charged with rape of a child less than 10-years-old. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said a family member reported the incident to Zanesville Police who initiated an investigation that resulted in the arrest. Shaffer had been an employee of CareyTown Preschool for 10 years.

CareyTown Preschool officials posted a note on social media about the incident on August 10:

“A month and a half ago we were made aware of an accusation made from a former family that attended here three years ago. At this time the employee was put on administrative leave. Upon his return he was always in the presence of a second adult at all times. It was not until last night we were made aware of the actual charge, after he had been arrested. We have been in continuous contact with State Licensing regarding this matter and have followed all of their directions. We have also fully cooperated with local law enforcement and child protective services throughout this investigation. We were not allowed to discuss that there was an investigation in progress because at that point it was only an accusation and not one of what the charge ended up being. CareyTown always has put the care and safety of the children first and will continue to do so.”