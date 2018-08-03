Cell Dog Graduate in Need of Home

It’s not often you get a dog from the Animal Shelter Society that knows basic commands.

But, then Georgie Porgie isn’t a normal shelter dog. This 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix is part of the shelter’s cell dog program.

Georgie lived with a Noble prison inmate, where he learned skills like walking on a leash, sitting, social skills and crate training.

“Sometimes when you adopt a dog it does take a little bit of patience for him or her to get used to your home. There’s still a little bit of an adjustment there, but not as bad,” said Russ Denny assistant director Animal Shelter Society.

Since Georgie is such a special dog those looking to adopt him must fill out a cell dog application. It will be reviewed by the Animal Shelter, so they can find the best home for him.

If you’re looking for a pet, the shelter is also holding two adoption events Saturday. The first at Car Nation from 10am-12pm.

“My brother Zack and I are big supporters of the Animal Shelter. It’s just one of our favorite events of the year,” said Co-owner of Car Nation David Wagner. “Actually we try to do something like this at least two times a year. It’s something that we’ve always supported.”

Wagner said for every car sold tomorrow they’ll also donate $150 to the Animal Shelter. The second adoption event will take place at We Lov Pets from 12pm-3pm.