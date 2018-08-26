Central Trinity United Methodist Church – 18 to Life Ministry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local church is starting a new movement to reach young adults.

Central Trinity United Methodist Church is kicking off their 18 to Life Ministry. Pastor Steve Judson says they wanted to do more than what they’re currently doing and figure out how to connect with that over 18 age group. So they came up with this idea to empower the young adults in the community.

“I think the goal was really just to create a community,” said Judson. “We’re not even so much concerned with whether or not they come up and show up on Sunday morning at the worship service. To create a community of young adults, where they can find friendship and acceptance.”

Director of non-traditional worship, Jon Carter, thinks this age group feels like they don’t really have a place to go. They wanted this event to be a time of fellowship and come together to have fun and reach out to those in the community that are un-churched within that age group.

“This is kind of the cream of the crop if you will of what church should be,” Carter explained. “We’ve made church so mechanical, everything has its own set, place and time. So to be able to come out in fellowship and just have an open atmosphere, a relaxed atmosphere, we can just come and be ourselves which is truly what Jesus wanted us to do.”

Both Carter and Judson said if you’re looking for a church home, Central Trinity welcomes you with open arms to come and be apart of them. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.