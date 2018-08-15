Century National Bank presented a check to Habitat for Humanity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local bank presented a check to an organization that’s always doing their best do help out the community.

Two years ago, Century National Bank pledged to donate $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio. Executive Director, Ken Oehlers, said the money donated will be going towards the completion of two houses in Zanesville. One house is already done and they are hoping to finish the second one in the fall.

“Well I think it means a lot to Habitat as an organization, but it means more to the families who are going to own and occupy those homes and also to the community and the neighbors in that community who continually will see an improvement in their quality of life and the neighborhood around them,” said Oehlers.

Oehlers said Century National Bank has been a great partner over the years and he is grateful that they not only donate financially, but they also volunteer their time to help on these projects. Century National Bank employee, Steve Haren, said Habitat for Humanity and the work they do is a breath of fresh air for the community and they try to support them in any way they can.

“It means a lot to me that it helps further their mission,” said Haren. “Housing is a very important part of building the community. Their goal is to get as many as they can to become homeowners and help those that need assistance. So it means a lot to the bank and to the community.”

Haren said the money donated was a contribution on behalf of Century National Bank and their associates. He said they are proud to support Habitat for Humanity at their upcoming fundraisers – Taste of Southeast Ohio and Taste of Muskingum County. All of the proceeds raised from each event will be going back to the community’s where the events are held.