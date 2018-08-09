Chief Coury: CareyTown Preschool Rape Investigated

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a rape at the CareyTown Preschool and Child Care Center. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says 28-year-old Derek Shaffer of Whitman Avenue was taken into custody Thursday at 4:30 pm. Shaffer has been charged with one count of rape of a child less than 10-years-old.

Chief Coury says a family member reported the incident to Zanesville Police who initiated an investigation that resulted in the arrest. Shaffer has been an employee of CareyTown Preschool for 10 years.

Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Ron Welch says “CareyTown officials were aware of the investigation into Shaffer, but still allowed him access to children in his job at the facility so an immediate arrest was necessary.” Shaffer is being held in the Zanesville City Jail. No court date has been set.

CareyTown Preschool issued a statement on its facebook page that says “CareyTown Preschool is cooperating with authorities in an on-going investigation of a CareyTown employee. We do not have any other details at this time and no further comments.” The center is located at 527 Pershing Road in Zanesville.