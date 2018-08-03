Cincinnati set to vacate second homeless camp in 2 weeks

CINCINNATI (AP) — City officials will continue their sweep of homeless camps in Cincinnati with the planned closure of another downtown tent city.

Crews are scheduled to sanitize an area near a busy entertainment district Friday afternoon that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Officials handed out 72-hour notices Tuesday, less than a week after they shut down a nearby encampment.

National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says officials are targeting homeless camps across the country in response to pressure from residents and business owners who don’t want to see visible poverty.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney said at a City Council meeting this week that he’s aware of another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex. He says he plans to address that area early next week.