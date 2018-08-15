City of Newark Urban Deer Hunting Program – applications now available

NEWARK, Ohio – The Newark Division of Police has begun taking Bow Hunter applications for the 2018-2019, City of Newark Urban Deer Hunting Program. Applications for the program will be available beginning Thursday August 16th, 2018.

They will be available at the City of Newark Division of Police, 39 South 4th Street Newark, Ohio as well as Broken Arrow Archery, 2984 Mt. Vernon Road Newark, Ohio. Property owners who wish to register their property with the City of Newark may also pick up an application and information packet at the Newark Division of Police beginning Monday August 20th, 2018. Sgt. Clint Eskins