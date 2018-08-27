Clarkson, Philippines lose in Asian Games quarterfinals

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Jordan Clarkson will report back for duty to the Cleveland Cavaliers without a medal from the Asian Games.

Clarkson got special permission from the NBA to join the Philippines basketball team for the Asian Games, which attracts more than 11,000 athletes in 40 sports. But the Philippines didn’t get the result it was hoping for.

The Cavs guard led the Philippines with 25 points in the 91-82 loss Monday to the defending champion South Koreans.

U.S.-born forward Ricardo Ratliffe had 30 points and 14 rebounds for South Korea, which will meet Japan in the semifinals.

Clarkson missed the Philippines’ opening win over Kazakhstan and had a game-high 28 points in the 82-80 group-stage loss to China. The Chinese team contains NBA players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang and has had Yao Ming watching from the stands.

“Everybody stepped up to guard Jordan Clarkson. I think we defended him well, really well in the first half,” Ratliffe said.

Philippines coach Joseller Guiao said his team, which let an eight-point lead slip early in the second half, lacked experience and was missing too many regular starters. The Philippines had 10 players suspended following a wild brawl in a world cup qualifier against Australia in July.

“It was very close until the last five minutes,” he said, “But again, it’s just the maturity of this team — we’ve been together for less than three weeks.”

There are 38 gold medals on offer Monday across 13 sports, with China and Japan meeting in the women’s beach volleyball final. There are seven finals in track and field, and the women’s doubles and mixed doubles titles are on the line in badminton.

India’s Olympic silver medalist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu advanced to a badminton singles final against top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, who beat India’s Saina Nehwal in the other semifinal.

“I need to be at my best — it’s a final,” Sindu said. Tai “has been doing a really great job.”

Chou Tien-chen ended any chance of an all-Indonesian final when he rallied to beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 23-21, 21-17 in the second of the semifinals. Local hope Jonatan Christie had a 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the first semifinal, and peeled off his shirt to celebrate.

In the wake of the women’s dragon boat crews, who delivered the historic first Asian Games medal and the first Asian Games gold medal ever for combined Koreas teams, the men’s paddlers delivered a bronze.

The joint Koreas crew finished third in the 1,000-meter dragon boat final behind Taiwan and Indonesia.

Organizers of the games in Jakarta and Palembang gave an update after the first full week of competition, saying ticketing had improved after some initial distribution problems and highlighted the six world records set — including the long-standing marks lowered by Chinese swimmer Liu Xiang in the women’s 50-meter backstroke and Iran’s Sohrab Moradi’s snatch in the weightlifting 94-kilogram division.

The competitors from Afghanistan, China and Japan who were injured in paragliding accidents last week have all been released from the hospital and are recovering well, local organizers said.

