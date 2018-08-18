ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local shelter saw lines out the door and even late-night campers for Saturday’s event.

The Muskingum County Animal Shelter participated in the annual Clear the Shelter Event to help their animals find their forever homes. A big crowd showed up to find their new pet and the shelter was happy to see so many animals find a family.

“We can provide food, all of those kinds of things, but that’s still not a family, we want our animals to have a family and spend the least amount of time here at the shelter,” Executive Director Jody Murray said.

Zanesville native Stacie Mahaffey has always found her pets from the shelter and today was no exception. The moment she saw her two new kittens, she felt it was meant to be and can’t wait to take her new pets home.

“Oh they just need just as much love and they’re just as adorable and just as good of pets. I just think they’re wonderful. They entertain us, they keep us company, and comfort us,” Mahaffey said.

Jody Murry said this is a festive occasion because they want their animals to find good homes and he is so grateful that Zanesville and Muskingum county are always so supportive of their shelter and events.