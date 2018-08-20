Clear the Shelter a success!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The animal shelter was unusually quiet today.

Assistant Director at the Animal Shelter Society Russ Denny said that thanks to Saturday’s event they were indeed able to clear the shelter. He said all of their animals were adopted and the day was an overall success.

“Clear the shelter was phenomenal,” said Denny. “We cleared the shelter, so 108 adoptions. Everything went smooth, we had a great staff, great volunteers.”

Denny said that he was happy to see all of the animals go to good homes. He said they did screen everyone who adopted and that they will even be doing follow up visits to make sure everything is going well for the animals and families.

“We’re very happy because you know these animals you know get to go home to people who love them,” said Denny. “And that is our goal. Our ultimate goal here is anything for the animals and I think we achieved that Saturday.”

Denny would like to say a special thank you to all of the volunteers, staff, and sponsors who made Saturday’s event such a success.