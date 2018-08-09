Columbia Gas to upgrade gas lines

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Gas line replacement will begin shortly in Zanesville.

Columbia Gas of Ohio External Affairs Specialist Luka Papalko said they will be working to update some of the gas lines in Zanesville. He said it’s all part of a 25 year 2 billion dollar project to replace aging gas lines.

“We look throughout our service territory and we do about 60 to 70 projects a year to see where we can further enhance the safety and reliability of our system,” said Papalko.

Papalko said they’ve already surveyed the area and that the actual construction will begin towards the end of the month. He also said those who will be directly impacted by the construction have been notified.

“If you drive down Newark Road you will see markings indicating of our initial surveying process where we go through and mark out what’s underground and where it’s at and so that kind of lets you know it’s in the process of getting started,” said Papalko.

The work will take place along Newark Road, Maplewood Road, Bussemer Lane and Adams Lane. The project is expected to be finished by the winter of this year.