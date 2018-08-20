Construction on bridge lights begins this week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The lighting project on the Y-Bridge and the 6th street bridge will start soon.

CEO of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Brian Wagner, stopped by the County Commissioners to let them know that the construction is set to begin by the end of the week. He said the installation of the lights will take about two weeks and that most of the construction will be done at night.

“Well, most of the construction will actually be done at night, said Wagner. “It’s the hope then that will reduce the need for any sort of major traffic disruptions.”

Wagner said once the lights are installed they hope to coordinate them with the Courthouse lighting. He said they really want to highlight the river bank and draw people downtown.

“To be able then to look at the canal bank maybe in a different light as maybe the next phases of this project help bring people to downtown Zanesville to enjoy this natural resource that we have in the Muskingum River,” said Wagner.

Wagner said the next phases of the project would include updating and developing the canal bank park area.