COSHOCTON, Ohio – According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a body being located in a pond around 8:34 p. m on August 3rd. The body has been identified as missing 15-year-old, Samuel J Walters.

The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy as the investigation continues.

In a post made by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, they would like to extend their appreciation to those who assisted in the search for Samuel.