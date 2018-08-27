Cyclists Injured after Hitting Deceased Deer

Two people are injured after their motorcycle stuck a deceased deer.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Sunday on U.S. Route 36 near Twp Rd 105 just before 3:30p.m.

The sheriff’s office reported 52-year-old Johnny Muth and 50-year-old Veronica Muth, of Uhrichsville were operating a 2004 Honda motorcycle when they struck the deer’s body on the side of the road.

As a result Veronica Muth was ejected from the motorcycle as it maintained balance and drove through a portion of the median.

She was flown to Akron General Hospital for her injuries. Johnny Muth sustained minor injures and was treated at the scene.