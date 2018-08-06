Danny O’Connor went from door to door in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One of the 12th Congressional District candidate went knocking on local doors on Monday to remind voters about the August 7th election.

Democratic candidate, Danny O’Connor made a few stops in Zanesville to talk to voters about the issues that matter most to them. “We’re going out to talk to voters about the issues that matter to them when they sit around their kitchen table at night,” explained O’Connor.

O’Connor wants people to know that he will be their voice in Washington. He believes most Americans want the same thing at the end of the day, so his goal is to make sure the people of Muskingum County reach their version of the American dream.

“How we make sure that every single person in the 12th Congressional District, right here in Zanesville, has a chance at achieving their version of the American dream,” said O’Connor. “I’m going to have the back of everyday people here in Zanesville and Washington D.C.”

O’Connor wants to remind everyone to check their local polling place to get your last minute vote in. He is running against Republican candidate, Troy Balderson, who also made an appearance in Zanesville today.