Date change for free produce giveaway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – West Muskingum Feeds typically provides fresh produce on the first Saturday of every month.

However due to the holiday weekend the Mid-Ohio Foodbank will be moving it to next Saturday, September 8th. Other than that change of date it will continue as usual.

Conrad Wilkins, the Site Director for West Muskingum Feeds said, “We will be here and we’ll start passing out numbers at about 8 o’clock in the morning and registration will start at approximately 9:30 and as soon as the truck is here unloaded and everything is organized we’ll start to pass out food which is usually about 10 o’clock or a few minutes after.”

If you are planning to attend you do need to bring a photo ID and registration starts at 9:30 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering there is still time to get involved for this free produce giveaway.

“It’s an excellent learning experience for ages 5 up to our oldest volunteer will be 83 here in two weeks,” Wilkins said. “They learn a lot about what’s really going on in the world and they meet a lot of really good people that we serve and just make some connections that way.”

For more information you can head to the West Muskingum Website or call Wilkins at (740) 819-6159.