Deputies Investigate Death of Guernsey County Man/Search for Person of Interest

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an Old Washington Man. Detective Sergeant Bill Patterson says deputies responded to a 911 call on Zane Road in Old Washington about the death of 50-year old Charles Dickey. When officers arrived they found the deceased male. After obtaining a search warrant deputies say they discovered suspected narcotics, cash and firearms which were seized from the home. Detectives have identified 42-year-old Michelle Taylor as a person of interest in the case and are currently attempting to locate her. Taylor is wanted on felony warrants from Guernsey County Common Pleas Court and is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.