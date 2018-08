The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway. Deputies are looking for 15-year-old Hannah Bobb. She was last seen wearing a red tee shirt, blue jeans and a white backpack. She is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637.