Detective Ryan: Searching for Two Juvenile Runaways

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two runaway juveniles. Detective Mike Ryan said he’s looking for 13-year-old Alexis Dooley who is five feet tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen in the Avondale area on August 13th.

Ryan said he’s also looking for 14-year-old Ian Nissley who is 5’8″, 145 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen in the 6000 block of the West Pike on August 13th. They are assumed to be together.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637.