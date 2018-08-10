This “Diva” Needs a Home

Our pet of the week can be a real prima donna.

Two-year-old “Diva” came to the Animal Shelter Society from the dog pound.

This leading lady is a friendly pit bull mix, who’s described as being very loving.

The shelter’s director said while pit bulls sometimes get a bad rap, Diva, doesn’t seem to have a mean bone in her body.

The person taking her home will need to keep her active.

“Exercise is a wonderful thing for dogs as you let them run play or if you want to run and play with them that’s good for both of you,” said Animal Shelter Society Director Jody Murray. “Once you get a little bit of that energy level down that’s when you can take the opportunity to train them.”

Murray said it’s a misconception that the shelter doesn’t house pit bulls. He said the main thing they look at is having a variety of breeds and that the animal is adoptable.

“We do occasionally turn dogs away if they have an aggression history a bite history because those are dogs that are going to need something more than we can offer,” explained Murray. “The last thing we want is to adopt out a dog that injures somebody.”

If your interested in adopting Diva you can visit her at the Animal Shelter Society.

If you are in the market for a pet mark you calendars for Saturday, August 18. The shelter will hold a clear the shelter day beginning at 10am.