Doggie Day: Demo

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Dog Warden is introducing you to a new dog that’s ready to go home this week.

Meet Demo. He’s a 2-year-old, terrier mix who came in as a stray. He’s been with the facility for two months now. He just got neutered this week and he’s up to date on all of his vaccinations. Deputy Dog Warden, Joshua Martinez, said Demo has a few tricks up his sleeve.

“He knows a few tricks,” said Martinez. “He knows how to sit, we’re working on shake. He is very excited, but calm. He’s got a wiggle body – they call it the wiggle butt though.”

Martinez said Demo gets along with other dogs and he is good with little kids. He thinks he would be the perfect addition to any family.

“He’s ready to go home. I think he’d go great with any home, any family,” said Martinez.

If you’re interested in meeting Demo, you can visit him during the week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. His adoption fee is $105. The Dog Warden recommends bringing your pets in to meet him before bringing him home.