Doggie Day: Ranger

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There’s another dog looking for a forever home.

Ranger is a lab mix that has been at the Muskgium County Dog Warden and Adoption Center since May. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said Ranger is an older dog at 8, but that he still acts young.

“He’s an older dog but he doesn’t show like any signs of an older dog, you know, he’s very active,” said Calihan. “He’s very quiet in his kennel. When you walk back all the dogs are going to bark at you but he’ll just sit there and and just look at you.”

Calihan said he is calm, loves to be outside, and even has a few tricks up his sleeve. She said he can sit, shake, and lay down, and that he is a great walker.

“He’s just very relaxed. He’s easy to walk, so anyone that, you know, wants to be able to walk a dog, he’d be a perfect dog for that,” said Calihan.

Calihan said that Ranger would do well in almost any family and is good with other dogs and children. For more information, contact the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center at (740) 453-0273.