Downtown Zanesville Bridges Lighting Project to Begin

The lighting of the downtown bridges could start as soon as Monday August 20th. There is a group of six organizations that are making this effort possible for the Y-Bridge and the Sixth Street Bridge.

The six organizations, Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority, Zanesville Muskingum County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Zanesville Noon Rotary Club, Zanesville Daybreak Rotary club, the Rogge Foundation and The Muskingum County Community Foundation have pledged enough funds to place decorative LED lighting beneath the Sixth Street Bridge and Y-Bridge to illuminate the water and surrounding bridge structures.

Depending on weather and equipment availability, the installation could start as soon as Monday, August 20th . “Once installed, the lights can be tied into the same system that controls the Courthouse for unformed use. Said MCCF CEO Brian Wagner. “We hope this is phase one of river front development in Zanesville.

Phases two could include improvements to the park area itself with more benches, parking, lighting, flower beds and other enhancement to increase river access”. With the development of the Durto property, past efforts by Noon rotary and the Visitor’s Bureau’s continued move for lighting in the downtown, past and present stakeholder, including the City of Zanesville administration and Muskingum County commissioners, have been meeting to discuss a collaborative effort to develop canal bank. “When completed, not only will this lighting provide a very visible sign that downtown development is a priority, and it will add value to the updates already made in the area.” said Kelly Ashby, Vice President, Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.