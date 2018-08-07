Dream guard Tiffany Hayes signs multi-year extension

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has been rewarded for her best season in the WNBA with a multiyear contract extension.

Earlier this week, Hayes was named Eastern Conference player of the week for the third time this season. She is averaging 17.7 points per game.

Hayes also is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists as Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference.

Hayes, a second-round draft pick from UConn in 2012, has paired with Angel McCoughtry to give Atlanta a high-scoring duo this season. Hayes has averaged 13.4 points for her career.

Terms of the deal were not released.