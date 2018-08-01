DRESDEN, Ohio – The 11th annual Dresden Melon Festival is coming up.

The first set of activities will kick off at 5:30 in the morning on Saturday, August 4th at River Park, but the official flag raising will start at 10 a.m. with the Tri-Valley High School Band performing. Mayor David Mathew said because of this festival, the park has been able to add some new renovations.

“When we first started this, we got more people involved and had what was called the melon festival committee and they formed the friends of the Dresden Park and they’ve probably contributed 25 thousand dollars plus to our parks and so it’s been a real asset to our village,” Mayor Mathew explained.

Mayor Mathew said the best place to park is at Tri-Valley High School. They will be running a shuttle service that will take everyone down to the park. There is a small fee to get in to the festival.

“It costs you one dollar to get in – that gets you a ticket to the drawings through the day. After 4 o’clock, it’s two dollars to help with the evening entertainment,” said Mayor Mathew.

This event is rain or shine, so Mayor Mathew encourages everyone in the community to come out. For a full list of the events throughout the day, you can visit their website at dresdenmelonfestival.com.