ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Drive sober or get pulled over.

This is the message that the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department want to get out during the National Drive Sober Campaign. Lieutenant Boyd said this is the time of year when OVI related accidents are at their highest.

“During this time of year we’ve noticed, by statistics, that crashes are more prevalent during this time of year involving impaired drivers so this time frame’s selected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to bring more of an enhanced focus to it,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the campaign will focus on educating drivers along with stricter enforcement of areas where there have been higher numbers of OVI related accidents.

“We’ll have OVI checkpoints, and those are aimed more at education but it gives us an opportunity to talk to a lot more drivers through the course of an evening, rather than just going out and stopping cars,” Boyd said.

Boyd says that the campaign will run through September 3rd.