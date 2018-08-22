Drug Suspects Enter Not Guilty Pleas

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says six men charged in connection with a drug bust on August 7th in Muskingum and Licking Counties appeared in court Wednesday. Monte Smith, Kenley Body, Stacey Stephens, Kenley Body Jr., Erick Crews and James Norris, all of Zanesville, entered not guilty pleas before Judge Kelly Cottrill. All of the suspects face multiple charges including trafficking in drugs.

On Tuesday morning, August 7th, the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a total of seven search warrants in Muskingum and Licking County, including six residents and one business, Redline Performance and Motorcycle Sales. Authorities seized over $150,000 worth of drugs, $60,000 cash, along with eight vehicles, twelve motorcycles and six firearms. Authorities are still searching for two suspects. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call to call the Zanesville Police Department or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.