Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6244.585
Trenton (Yankees)6148.560
Hartford (Rockies)5157.47212
Binghamton (Mets)5159.46413
Reading (Phillies)5059.45913½
Portland (Red Sox)4563.41718
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6545.591
Altoona (Pirates)5749.5386
Harrisburg (Nationals)5652.5198
Erie (Tigers)5158.46813½
Richmond (Giants)5057.46713½
Bowie (Orioles)5058.46314

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 9, Erie 1

Portland 5, Erie 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg 4, Altoona 3

Bowie 4, Akron 3

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading 8, Trenton 4

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1