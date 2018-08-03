Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6245.579
Trenton (Yankees)6148.5602
Hartford (Rockies)5157.47211½
Binghamton (Mets)5159.46412½
Reading (Phillies)5059.45913
Portland (Red Sox)4563.41717½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6545.591
Altoona (Pirates)5749.5386
Harrisburg (Nationals)5652.5198
Richmond (Giants)5157.47213
Erie (Tigers)5158.46813½
Bowie (Orioles)5058.46314

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, ppd.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, ppd.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Post Views: 1