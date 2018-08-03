Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|62
|45
|.579
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|48
|.560
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|51
|57
|.472
|11½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|51
|59
|.464
|12½
|Reading (Phillies)
|50
|59
|.459
|13
|Portland (Red Sox)
|45
|63
|.417
|17½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|57
|49
|.538
|6
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|56
|52
|.519
|8
|Richmond (Giants)
|51
|57
|.472
|13
|Erie (Tigers)
|51
|58
|.468
|13½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|50
|58
|.463
|14
___
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, ppd.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, ppd.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.