Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6345.583
Trenton (Yankees)6249.559
Hartford (Rockies)5258.47312
Binghamton (Mets)5260.46413
Reading (Phillies)5160.45913½
Portland (Red Sox)4564.41318½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6646.589
Altoona (Pirates)5850.5376
Harrisburg (Nationals)5753.5188
Richmond (Giants)5257.47712½
Bowie (Orioles)5159.46414
Erie (Tigers)5159.46414

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 4, Portland 1

Richmond at Portland, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 2

Harrisburg 1, Binghamton 0

New Hampshire 7, Erie 2

Erie at New Hampshire, Game 2, TBD

Akron 9, Altoona 8

Hartford 6, Trenton 3

Reading 7, Bowie 4

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

