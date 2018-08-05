Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|63
|49
|.563
|2
|Binghamton (Mets)
|53
|60
|.469
|12½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|52
|59
|.468
|12½
|Reading (Phillies)
|52
|60
|.464
|13
|Portland (Red Sox)
|46
|65
|.414
|18½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|59
|50
|.541
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|57
|54
|.514
|8
|Richmond (Giants)
|53
|58
|.477
|12
|Erie (Tigers)
|52
|60
|.464
|13½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|51
|60
|.459
|14
___
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 7, Richmond 3
New Hampshire 7, Erie 6
Reading 11, Bowie 7
Binghamton 7, Harrisburg 2
Trenton 4, Hartford 2, 11 innings
Altoona 4, Akron 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.