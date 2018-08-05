Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6446.582
Trenton (Yankees)6349.5632
Binghamton (Mets)5360.46912½
Hartford (Rockies)5259.46812½
Reading (Phillies)5260.46413
Portland (Red Sox)4665.41418½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6647.584
Altoona (Pirates)5950.5415
Harrisburg (Nationals)5754.5148
Richmond (Giants)5358.47712
Erie (Tigers)5260.46413½
Bowie (Orioles)5160.45914

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 7, Richmond 3

New Hampshire 7, Erie 6

Reading 11, Bowie 7

Binghamton 7, Harrisburg 2

Trenton 4, Hartford 2, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Akron 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

