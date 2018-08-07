Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6546.586
Trenton (Yankees)6349.563
Binghamton (Mets)5460.47412½
Reading (Phillies)5360.46913
Hartford (Rockies)5260.46413½
Portland (Red Sox)4666.41119½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6648.579
Altoona (Pirates)5950.541
Harrisburg (Nationals)5854.5187
Richmond (Giants)5359.47312
Erie (Tigers)5360.46912½
Bowie (Orioles)5161.45514

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 3, Hartford 2, 10 innings

Binghamton 5, Richmond 1

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire 8, Bowie 3

Erie 5, Portland 3

Reading 2, Akron 1

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Trenton, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

