Eastern League

|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|65
|46
|.586
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|63
|49
|.563
|2½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|54
|60
|.474
|12½
|Reading (Phillies)
|53
|60
|.469
|13
|Hartford (Rockies)
|52
|60
|.464
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|46
|66
|.411
|19½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|59
|50
|.541
|4½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|58
|54
|.518
|7
|Richmond (Giants)
|53
|59
|.473
|12
|Erie (Tigers)
|53
|60
|.469
|12½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|51
|61
|.455
|14
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 3, Hartford 2, 10 innings
Binghamton 5, Richmond 1
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire 8, Bowie 3
Erie 5, Portland 3
Reading 2, Akron 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Altoona at Trenton, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.