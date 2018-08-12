Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|53
|.551
|3½
|Reading (Phillies)
|58
|60
|.492
|10½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|64
|.462
|14
|Hartford (Rockies)
|53
|63
|.457
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|49
|68
|.419
|19
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|67
|52
|.563
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|63
|53
|.543
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|61
|56
|.521
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|55
|61
|.474
|10½
|Erie (Tigers)
|56
|63
|.471
|11
|Bowie (Orioles)
|54
|62
|.466
|11½
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg 6, Trenton 3
Portland 6, Akron 2
Bowie 3, Hartford 1
Bowie at Hartford, ppd.
Reading 8, Binghamton 5
Erie 4, Altoona 3, 11 innings
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Richmond at Bowie, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, Game 2, TBD
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.