Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6748.583
Trenton (Yankees)6553.551
Reading (Phillies)5860.49210½
Binghamton (Mets)5564.46214
Hartford (Rockies)5363.45714½
Portland (Red Sox)4968.41919
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6752.563
Altoona (Pirates)6353.543
Harrisburg (Nationals)6156.5215
Richmond (Giants)5561.47410½
Erie (Tigers)5663.47111
Bowie (Orioles)5462.46611½

___

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg 6, Trenton 3

Portland 6, Akron 2

Bowie 3, Hartford 1

Bowie at Hartford, ppd.

Reading 8, Binghamton 5

Erie 4, Altoona 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Post Views: 1