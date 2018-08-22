Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|69
|55
|.556
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|68
|59
|.535
|2½
|Reading (Phillies)
|60
|65
|.480
|9½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|60
|67
|.472
|10½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|58
|66
|.468
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|55
|70
|.440
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|71
|56
|.559
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|69
|55
|.556
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|63
|61
|.508
|6½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|60
|65
|.480
|10
|Erie (Tigers)
|60
|67
|.472
|11
|Richmond (Giants)
|59
|66
|.472
|11
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 3, New Hampshire 2
Reading at Harrisburg, cancelled
Altoona 9, Binghamton 2
Bowie 5, Richmond 0
Hartford 7, Trenton 3
Akron 8, Erie 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, Game 2, TBD
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.