Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6955.556
Trenton (Yankees)6859.535
Reading (Phillies)6065.480
Binghamton (Mets)6067.47210½
Hartford (Rockies)5866.46811
Portland (Red Sox)5570.44014½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)7156.559
Altoona (Pirates)6955.556½
Harrisburg (Nationals)6361.508
Bowie (Orioles)6065.48010
Erie (Tigers)6067.47211
Richmond (Giants)5966.47211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading at Harrisburg, cancelled

Altoona 9, Binghamton 2

Bowie 5, Richmond 0

Hartford 7, Trenton 3

Akron 8, Erie 6

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, Game 2, TBD

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

