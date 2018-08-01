Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 1, 2018 at 5:09 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6144.581
Trenton (Yankees)6047.5612
Hartford (Rockies)5155.48110½
Reading (Phillies)4958.45813
Binghamton (Mets)4959.45413½
Portland (Red Sox)4363.40618½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6543.602
Altoona (Pirates)5648.5387
Harrisburg (Nationals)5551.5199
Erie (Tigers)5156.47713½
Richmond (Giants)5056.47214
Bowie (Orioles)4858.45316

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 14, Richmond 3

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Portland, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

