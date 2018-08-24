Eastern League

August 24, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)7157.555
Trenton (Yankees)7060.5382
Reading (Phillies)6266.4849
Hartford (Rockies)6067.47210½
Binghamton (Mets)6169.46911
Portland (Red Sox)5673.43415½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)7357.562
Altoona (Pirates)7156.559½
Harrisburg (Nationals)6463.504
Richmond (Giants)6167.47711
Bowie (Orioles)6167.47711
Erie (Tigers)6169.46912

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond 3, Altoona 1

Binghamton 12, New Hampshire 9

Erie 10, Bowie 2

Harrisburg 2, Akron 0

Trenton 4, Hartford 2

Reading 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Altoona, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trenton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

