Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|71
|57
|.555
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|70
|60
|.538
|2
|Reading (Phillies)
|62
|66
|.484
|9
|Hartford (Rockies)
|60
|67
|.472
|10½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|61
|69
|.469
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|56
|73
|.434
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|73
|57
|.562
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|71
|56
|.559
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|64
|63
|.504
|7½
|Richmond (Giants)
|61
|67
|.477
|11
|Bowie (Orioles)
|61
|67
|.477
|11
|Erie (Tigers)
|61
|69
|.469
|12
___
|Friday’s Games
Richmond 3, Altoona 1
Binghamton 12, New Hampshire 9
Erie 10, Bowie 2
Harrisburg 2, Akron 0
Trenton 4, Hartford 2
Reading 5, Portland 4, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Altoona, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Trenton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.