Eastern League

August 8, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6547.580
Trenton (Yankees)6450.5612
Reading (Phillies)5460.47412
Binghamton (Mets)5461.47012½
Hartford (Rockies)5360.46912½
Portland (Red Sox)4667.40719½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6649.574
Altoona (Pirates)6051.5414
Harrisburg (Nationals)5855.5137
Richmond (Giants)5459.47811
Erie (Tigers)5460.47411½
Bowie (Orioles)5261.46013

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 2, Altoona 1

Hartford 5, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 5, Binghamton 1

Bowie 13, New Hampshire 6

Erie 18, Portland 1

Reading 6, Akron 1

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

