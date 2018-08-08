Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 65 47 .580 — Trenton (Yankees) 64 50 .561 2 Reading (Phillies) 54 60 .474 12 Binghamton (Mets) 54 61 .470 12½ Hartford (Rockies) 53 60 .469 12½ Portland (Red Sox) 46 67 .407 19½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Indians) 66 49 .574 — Altoona (Pirates) 60 51 .541 4 Harrisburg (Nationals) 58 55 .513 7 Richmond (Giants) 54 59 .478 11 Erie (Tigers) 54 60 .474 11½ Bowie (Orioles) 52 61 .460 13

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 2, Altoona 1

Hartford 5, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 5, Binghamton 1

Bowie 13, New Hampshire 6

Erie 18, Portland 1

Reading 6, Akron 1

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.