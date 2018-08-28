Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 28, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)7458.561
Trenton (Yankees)7460.5521
Reading (Phillies)6468.48510
Binghamton (Mets)6371.47012
Hartford (Rockies)6071.45813½
Portland (Red Sox)5974.44415½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)7458.561
Akron (Indians)7559.560
Harrisburg (Nationals)6764.511
Bowie (Orioles)6468.48510
Richmond (Giants)6172.45913½
Erie (Tigers)6173.45514

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton 8, Altoona 1

Harrisburg 5, Erie 3

Reading 5, Richmond 4

New Hampshire 8, Portland 4

Binghamton 4, Hartford 3

Akron 7, Bowie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

