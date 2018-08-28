Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|74
|58
|.561
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|74
|60
|.552
|1
|Reading (Phillies)
|64
|68
|.485
|10
|Binghamton (Mets)
|63
|71
|.470
|12
|Hartford (Rockies)
|60
|71
|.458
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|59
|74
|.444
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|74
|58
|.561
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|75
|59
|.560
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|67
|64
|.511
|6½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|64
|68
|.485
|10
|Richmond (Giants)
|61
|72
|.459
|13½
|Erie (Tigers)
|61
|73
|.455
|14
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Trenton 8, Altoona 1
Harrisburg 5, Erie 3
Reading 5, Richmond 4
New Hampshire 8, Portland 4
Binghamton 4, Hartford 3
Akron 7, Bowie 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.