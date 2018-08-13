Eastern League

August 13, 2018
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6748.583
Trenton (Yankees)6553.551
Reading (Phillies)5860.49210½
Binghamton (Mets)5564.46214
Hartford (Rockies)5363.45714½
Portland (Red Sox)4968.41919
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6752.563
Altoona (Pirates)6353.543
Harrisburg (Nationals)6157.517
Erie (Tigers)5763.47510½
Richmond (Giants)5561.47410½
Bowie (Orioles)5462.46611½

___

Monday’s Games

Erie 4, Harrisburg 3

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

