Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|66
|56
|.541
|3½
|Reading (Phillies)
|59
|63
|.484
|10½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|58
|65
|.472
|12
|Hartford (Rockies)
|55
|65
|.458
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|52
|69
|.430
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|68
|55
|.553
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|66
|54
|.550
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|63
|58
|.521
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|58
|63
|.479
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|58
|65
|.472
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|57
|64
|.471
|10
___
|Friday’s Games
Harrisburg 11, Akron 3
Altoona 8, Portland 1
Trenton 3, New Hampshire 1
Bowie 6, Erie 4
Richmond 3, Hartford 0
Binghamton 5, Reading 3
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Trenton, Game 1, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, Game 2, TBD
Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.