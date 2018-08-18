Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 18, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6851.571
Trenton (Yankees)6656.541
Reading (Phillies)5963.48410½
Binghamton (Mets)5865.47212
Hartford (Rockies)5565.45813½
Portland (Red Sox)5269.43017
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6855.553
Altoona (Pirates)6654.550½
Harrisburg (Nationals)6358.5214
Richmond (Giants)5863.4799
Erie (Tigers)5865.47210
Bowie (Orioles)5764.47110

___

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg 11, Akron 3

Altoona 8, Portland 1

Trenton 3, New Hampshire 1

Bowie 6, Erie 4

Richmond 3, Hartford 0

Binghamton 5, Reading 3

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, Game 1, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Post Views: 1